Liverpool fans fuming with latest Thiago update

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 11/7/2020 | 02:45pm

So after earlier suggestions that Liverpool could be closing in on the signing of Thiago, it now appears that Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t be bringing in the Spain international after all.

Reports in recent days had claimed that the Reds were in advanced negotiations with the midfielder, and that only the finances had to be worked out between the Merseyside club and Bayern Munich.

Now however, ESPN have revealed Liverpool will not pursue a move for the former Barcelona star, “with the Premier League champions only likely to enter the transfer market if a significant member of Klopp’s squad leaves Anfield”.

The report further claims that Thiago’s age – he’s currently 29 –  “and Bayern’s £30m valuation of a player whose contract expires next summer make him incompatible with the club’s profile of signings who provide long-term value for money”.

After hearing about the latest update on the Spaniard, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Liverpool fans couldn’t quite believe that the club are seemingly operating under a sell to buy policy, and questioned where all the money they’ve earned over these past few years has gone.

Another couple of Reds supporters insisted that they “should be making a statement”, and that whilst they’re standing still, their rivals are continuing to improve.

After winning the Premier League in convincing fashion, it’s little surprise to see that the Reds aren’t really in the market to make a big splash this summer.

Klopp’s men have had two incredible seasons back-to-back, and whilst the frustration at once again not seeing big-money signings arrive is understandable, the process thus far has worked out a treat.

