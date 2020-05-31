Liverpool fans react to Fabrizio Romano’s update on Timo Werner

The big transfer story involving Liverpool this summer has been whether they will end up bringing in RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that the Germany international would be keen to make the move to Anfield should they activate his release clause before it expires.

Now, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have not given up hope of signing the forward this summer, with Jurgen Klopp telling the board that Werner would be perfect for his team.

It’s claimed that though the Merseysiders have yet to make a bid for him, they are “still keen to make the transfer happen and have been assured Werner will wait for Liverpool to make a decision before choosing his future club”.

And after hearing about the latest update on their chase for the striker, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

If Liverpool want to stop being a One Trophy a season Club, they need to sign quality players like Werner, if they are content with One Trophy a season, the this squad is fine. — Ciko (@Skhomo23) May 29, 2020

FSG need to give klopp what he wants, think he has earned the trust, — Si Señor 🇮🇪 (@fee_lfc) May 29, 2020

We need him badly he’s such a great player — Emmanuel Roma (@EmmanuelRoma2) May 29, 2020

He is perfect pls get him and he worth d price — Tekome Blessing (@TekomeB) May 29, 2020

Klopp to the board pic.twitter.com/aSuxCsx5rB — HxH (@x_Arif_) May 29, 2020

Shame the board don’t match his ambition with shelling out the cash — Ivan Moody (@Didi48603274) May 29, 2020

One Reds fan wondered whether Klopp now has the pulling power to demand new signings for the club, and whether that will make all the difference in convincing them to splash out on Werner.

I wonder if the fact that JK has told the board that he would be perfect, that they might go ahead with the deal. — P Mulvaney (@MulvaneyPete) May 29, 2020

If Klopp has indeed told the board that Werner should be a priority this summer, then the Liverpool manager has absolutely earned the right for them to simply trust his judgment.

Should Liverpool just pay Werner's release clause?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Klopp will be keen to ensure that his side don’t stand still, and strengthening his squad with the addition of Werner will help them challenge on multiple fronts once again next season.