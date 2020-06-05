Liverpool fans furious after James Pearce confirms Timo Werner news

So it looks as though Timo Werner won’t be joining Liverpool after all.

Months and months of speculation had seen the Germany international linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with reports even claiming that should the Reds meet his release clause, the RB Leipzig striker would be ready to join the club.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

But now, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Werner, and that he will not be teaming up with Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

After hearing about the update on their rumoured transfer target, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to voice their frustrations at the news, with some taking Pearce’s confirmation to heart.

When bad news Pearce strikes, it’s all over. — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) June 4, 2020

Bad news Pearce back at it again — (@AlexFtbl) June 4, 2020

Some Liverpool fans vented their fury at the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, and urged them to leave the club as a result of not providing Klopp with the funds to sign Werner.

FSG are a disgrace… It’s a miracle that Klopp is winning trophies with a shoe string budget.. — WhatDivock (@what_divock) June 4, 2020

Fsg get out of our club!! — Sayam Ghosh (@SayamG8) June 4, 2020

This is pathetic from FSG!!!!!!!!! — TalkingRed ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@TalkingRed23) June 4, 2020

FSG OUTTTT! Get these cheapskates away pic.twitter.com/NoafCBWpD4 — Josh* (@LFCJosh23) June 4, 2020

One Reds fan however took a more measured approach with those who took to criticising FSG, insisting that the club wouldn’t be where they are now if it weren’t for them.

You obviously don’t remember Gillett & Hicks as owners. The club has done brilliantly since FSG took over the club. Trust Klopp, Edwards and the owners. — Andy Mercer * (@AndyMercer68) June 4, 2020

Another Liverpool supporter added to those more positive feeling about the whole situation, by suggesting that it’s “absolutely fine” if they don’t end up signing Werner.

It’s fine James I’ve been a Red for 36 years and I know and love this club. We are the champions and did the 6 last year! Absolutely fine if we don’t get Werner, we are still the best team in the World. I know the mighty Reds are saving up for Mbappe! We will dominate #YNWA — Lalo Salamanca (@chiefdouzi) June 4, 2020

Unsurprisingly, many fans of the Merseyside club are angry at the prospect of missing out on Werner this summer.

How do you feel about Liverpool missing out on Timo Werner?

Angry Vote Disappointed Vote Relieved Vote Not bothered Vote

The fact that the German will still be plying his trade in English football, but for a direct rival, will sting that little bit more.

It’s a move that could haunt the Reds for the seasons to come.