Liverpool fans furious after James Pearce confirms Timo Werner news

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/6/2020 | 12:45pm

So it looks as though Timo Werner won’t be joining Liverpool after all.

Months and months of speculation had seen the Germany international linked with a move to Anfield this summer, with reports even claiming that should the Reds meet his release clause, the RB Leipzig striker would be ready to join the club.

But now, The Athletic journalist James Pearce has confirmed that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Werner, and that he will not be teaming up with Jurgen Klopp on Merseyside.

After hearing about the update on their rumoured transfer target, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to voice their frustrations at the news, with some taking Pearce’s confirmation to heart.

Some Liverpool fans vented their fury at the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, and urged them to leave the club as a result of not providing Klopp with the funds to sign Werner.

One Reds fan however took a more measured approach with those who took to criticising FSG, insisting that the club wouldn’t be where they are now if it weren’t for them.

Another Liverpool supporter added to those more positive feeling about the whole situation, by suggesting that it’s “absolutely fine” if they don’t end up signing Werner.

Unsurprisingly, many fans of the Merseyside club are angry at the prospect of missing out on Werner this summer.

How do you feel about Liverpool missing out on Timo Werner?

Angry

Disappointed

Relieved

Not bothered

The fact that the German will still be plying his trade in English football, but for a direct rival, will sting that little bit more.

It’s a move that could haunt the Reds for the seasons to come.

