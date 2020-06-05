Journalist reveals key reasons behind Liverpool snubbing Timo Werner

According to The Evening Standard’s David Lynch, Liverpool have turned down the chance to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer due to two key reasons.

What did he say?

The Germany international has been linked with a move to Anfield for a number of months now, with recent reports indicating that Werner would be prepared to join Jurgen Klopp’s side should they meet his release clause.

But now, the forward looks set to join Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, and Lynch has suggested that a couple of reasons played a part in them choosing not to make a move themselves.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Erik Meijer Sean Dundee

He said: “With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino set to stay put this summer, the Reds feel they would have been unable to offer the sort of regular game time the 24-year-old might expect.

“That famed front three have been virtually ever-present for Liverpool since first being assembled by Klopp ahead of the 2017-18 season. The German is believed to favour relying on his current crop of fringe players, including Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, to back them up next term.”

Gamble

Make no mistake about it, Liverpool are taking a major gamble by not choosing to bring Werner to Anfield.

Not only are they missing out on someone who could provide them with extra firepower to ease the goal-scoring burden on the likes of Mane and Salah, but they are seeing him join one of their direct rivals.

Does this make you more angry about missing out on Timo Werner?

Yes Vote No Vote

It’s a double blow for Klopp, and whilst his trust in his back-up options like Origi and Minamino is admirable, it’s certainly a big ask for those two to come straight into the starting eleven and offer anything close to the kind of quality provided by Mane and co.

If next season doesn’t pan out in the way the Reds want, then this moment will surely be looked back on as a potentially decisive one.