Liverpool fans react to Paul Joyce’s update on Timo Werner

After months of speculation suggesting that Timo Werner’s destination of choice this summer would be Anfield, Liverpool are on the verge of missing out on the RB Leipzig striker.

Reports had previously suggested the Germany international was ready to sign on the dotted line if the Merseysiders met his release clause, but now, Premier League rivals Chelsea have stolen a march and agreed a deal with Leipzig to sign him.

Now, The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed some of the financial details behind the Blues’ expected capture of the striker. It’s claimed that Werner will move in a £53m deal, and has agreed a five-year contract worth around £9m per year, with Liverpool unwilling to commit almost £100m in transfer fees and wages on a single player.

After hearing Joyce’s breakdown of Werner’s switch to Chelsea, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions at the news.

Dear me, the fsg media journos will be out in force for the next few days justifying why Liverpool didn’t pay £49m fee and the supposedly agreed £140k a week salary. Reddy, Joyce et al…..we know, the owners are skint….. — adam (@adam220202) June 5, 2020

What do FSG want exactly?? — . (@Ifcryann) June 5, 2020

Very disappointed in this, would of been a great signing, oh well. It just proves he didn’t want to come to us as much as he said or he would of waited like VVD did. — Matt Hart (@matthart3169) June 6, 2020

Some Liverpool fans however took a more rational approach with the news, suggesting that FSG had actually played it quite smart, and that it made sense to not spend that much money on Werner – one supporter even called it “the best decision”.

LFC have bought prudently , if we keep all our star players we should be fine , Timo Werner is still untested in the premier league but only time will tell how much a loss it will be for Liverpool ! I’m fine with team at the moment ,let’s see what signings happen in the future! — desi🇿🇦🇨🇦🆘🆘 (@desicool21) June 5, 2020

I see the Sense in Liverpool’s Position to Pull out very Good Call in my Opinion that would of been Ridiculous to Sign him — Justin Cole* (@JustinC94019825) June 5, 2020

The Best decision and am proud of LFC!!❤️🔴 — ALFi #YNWA (@alfimathew) June 5, 2020

1 missed player and everyone is losing their mind. i’d say it again. fsg are not stupid. they bought a club for 300mil which is now worth close to 2bil because the success on the field. they brought in klopp, they expanded stadium and training ground, they brought in the throphys — Nathan Muniandy (@anbamuniandy) June 5, 2020

@nibrashf ok maybe I understand now — Robert (@RHoughton58) June 5, 2020

So there’s a real mixed reaction to the decision to snub Werner.

How does this make you feel about Werner joining Chelsea?

There would have been major doubts as to whether the German would have started for the Reds given that Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at his disposal.

But with other reports suggesting that Klopp had told the club’s board Werner was the man he wanted, FSG should arguably have bitten the bullet and signed the striker for him.