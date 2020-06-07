 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans react to Paul Joyce's update on Timo Werner

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 7/6/2020 | 10:45am

After months of speculation suggesting that Timo Werner’s destination of choice this summer would be Anfield, Liverpool are on the verge of missing out on the RB Leipzig striker.

Reports had previously suggested the Germany international was ready to sign on the dotted line if the Merseysiders met his release clause, but now, Premier League rivals Chelsea have stolen a march and agreed a deal with Leipzig to sign him.

Now, The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed some of the financial details behind the Blues’ expected capture of the striker. It’s claimed that Werner will move in a £53m deal, and has agreed a five-year contract worth around £9m per year, with Liverpool unwilling to commit almost £100m in transfer fees and wages on a single player.

After hearing Joyce’s breakdown of Werner’s switch to Chelsea, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions at the news.

Some Liverpool fans however took a more rational approach with the news, suggesting that FSG had actually played it quite smart, and that it made sense to not spend that much money on Werner – one supporter even called it “the best decision”.

So there’s a real mixed reaction to the decision to snub Werner.

How does this make you feel about Werner joining Chelsea?

Relieved

Relieved

Still disappointed

Still disappointed

There would have been major doubts as to whether the German would have started for the Reds given that Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at his disposal.

But with other reports suggesting that Klopp had told the club’s board Werner was the man he wanted, FSG should arguably have bitten the bullet and signed the striker for him.

