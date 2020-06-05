Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp betrayed by FSG over Timo Werner snub

What must Jurgen Klopp be thinking watching the news that Timo Werner looks set to join Chelsea this summer, instead of Liverpool?

Reports in recent weeks had suggested that the Reds manager had informed the club’s board that the RB Leipzig striker “would be perfect for his team”, and the fact Werner himself has spoken publicly about his admiration for the Merseysiders surely put Liverpool in the driving seat for his signature.

Instead, the Germany international is on his way to Stamford Bridge, and Klopp looks set to face another summer transfer window in which the club may not splash out on big-money signings.

Last year saw them only bring in Sepp van den Berg for a fee, and whilst the Reds are closing in on the Premier League title this season, Klopp would surely be keen on strengthening his squad to ensure they don’t just stand still.

But now, The Athletic have revealed that the Liverpool manager was overruled by FSG in his quest to land Werner this summer. The report claims that Klopp spoke to the owners to discuss whether the deal would happen, and was promptly told that they simply didn’t have the money to do so.

That then saw Klopp phone his German compatriot to inform him of the club’s decision, paving the way for Chelsea to steal a march.

After everything Klopp has done in rebuilding Liverpool into the reigning Champions League holders, and current Premier League winners-elect, surely the least FSG could have done is find a way to signing Werner.

If that was the German’s one big wish this summer, then it was up to the owners to work their magic to make sure they granted it. However, despite reportedly making it clear to them that he was a player that he very much wanted, he has been oh-so badly let down.

Make no mistake about it, whilst the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have played their roles in Liverpool’s triumphs over the past couple of seasons, it has been Klopp who has been the ultimate figurehead.

The economic success that FSG probably look at with pride when they see the accounts sheet every year, has a lot to do with Klopp and the extraordinary job he has done in turning Liverpool’s fortunes around since permanently replacing Brendan Rodgers.

For the owners to deny Klopp a request is nigh-on unforgivable, and raises some serious questions at Anfield. Will the Liverpool manager simply brush aside the matter, or will it have hit him more personally?

How will his relationship with the club’s board have been affected, and how does missing out on Werner affect the Reds’ performances on the pitch next season? Only time will tell, but if things turn sour, then Klopp would be perfectly within his rights to point the finger of blame at FSG.