Liverpool fans react after Timo Werner move shelved

So the Timo Werner transfer saga continues to take its twists and turn. And judging by the latest update, it appears Liverpool may finally have pulled the plug on bringing the Germany international to Anfield this summer.

According to The Daily Mirror’s David Maddock, the Reds have withdrawn from talks to sign the striker after refusing “point-blank” to pay his release clause.

It’s suggested that with the current situation taking its toll on clubs’ finances, Liverpool value Werner at significantly less than £30m, and that with Leipzig insisting they will not negotiate a price below £50m, the Merseyside club have simply walked away.

And after hearing about the fresh development on their chase for Werner, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

This is ridiculous. £50 m is actually very cheap. We are talking about Timo Werner. — Victor Ogundola (@vik_linho) May 27, 2020

His release clause is a bargain in the first place he’s worth way more that and they won’t pay more than 30 million jokers — Toby (@TobyLA2) May 27, 2020

Klopp pls sign dis guy pls, he more better than traore and can play upfront and play 7 or 11.pls sign him pls 😭😭😭😭 — Tekome Blessing (@TekomeB) May 28, 2020

That’s just silly. That guy is worth so much more than that. — Tim Kirkley (@timkirkley) May 28, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans aimed their criticism at the club’s owners, insisting that they are simply being frugal with their money again – this entire 2019/2020 campaign has seen the Reds spend a total of just £9.36m according to Transfermarkt.

Possible loan player for who? Fsg being tight again — Wares_Marty?* (@marty_wares) May 27, 2020

Boy do FSG get on my nerves — Mo (@BadBoyBarkley) May 27, 2020

One Reds fan meanwhile appeared to be far more optimistic, instead suggesting that this is potentially mind games from Michael Edwards, and it could perhaps get Werner to push for a move himself.

Mind games from Edwards I think, might make Timo push for a move maybe — Jack Johno (@Johno11Jack) May 27, 2020

Werner’s situation at Leipzig is unlikely to get resolved anytime soon.

Understandably, both Liverpool and Leipzig are trying to get the best possible deal for themselves, particularly in light of the current climate, where every penny will absolutely count.

So whilst for now the move may be dead in the water, don’t rule it out definitively just yet.