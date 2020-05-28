 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react after Timo Werner move shelved

Liverpool fans react after Timo Werner move shelved

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 05:45pm

So the Timo Werner transfer saga continues to take its twists and turn. And judging by the latest update, it appears Liverpool may finally have pulled the plug on bringing the Germany international to Anfield this summer.

According to The Daily Mirror’s David Maddock, the Reds have withdrawn from talks to sign the striker after refusing “point-blank” to pay his release clause.

Can you spot your Xabi Alonso from your Bruno Cheyrou? This Liverpool quiz will have you questioning your knowledge…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

It’s suggested that with the current situation taking its toll on clubs’ finances, Liverpool value Werner at significantly less than £30m, and that with Leipzig insisting they will not negotiate a price below £50m, the Merseyside club have simply walked away.

And after hearing about the fresh development on their chase for Werner, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

A couple of Liverpool fans aimed their criticism at the club’s owners, insisting that they are simply being frugal with their money again – this entire 2019/2020 campaign has seen the Reds spend a total of just £9.36m according to Transfermarkt.

One Reds fan meanwhile appeared to be far more optimistic, instead suggesting that this is potentially mind games from Michael Edwards, and it could perhaps get Werner to push for a move himself.

Werner’s situation at Leipzig is unlikely to get resolved anytime soon.

Are Liverpool right to walk away from paying £50m for Werner?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Understandably, both Liverpool and Leipzig are trying to get the best possible deal for themselves, particularly in light of the current climate, where every penny will absolutely count.

So whilst for now the move may be dead in the water, don’t rule it out definitively just yet.

Article title: Liverpool fans react after Timo Werner move shelved

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 