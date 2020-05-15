Liverpool fans respond to Timo Werner’s Twitter post

In what promises to be one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer, Timo Werner’s potential move to Liverpool is likely to be front and centre of the headlines.

The Germany international has been linked with a switch to Anfield for a number of weeks and months, with recent reports claiming that Werner is ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s side “if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15”.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The striker’s current side, RB Leipzig, return to Bundesliga action this weekend, and ahead of the match, Werner took to Twitter to post a picture of him getting ready for the game.

And eagle-eyed Liverpool fans flooded the replies section to share their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.

Sometimes you just need a hug pic.twitter.com/R5yA5g5tnk — AnfieldView (@james79rigby) May 14, 2020

Next season you’ll play with Salah Mane and Firmino — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) May 14, 2020

Bag the golden boot then come to us and bag it again..: — (@BSSLFC) May 14, 2020

A couple of Liverpool fans picked up on the fact that Werner was wearing a red training top, and insisted that he looked good in the colour.

You look good in red Timo — Dan (@Ifcdan) May 14, 2020

You look good in red timo — فرحان (@farhannafiah98) May 14, 2020

So it seems Liverpool supporters are very keen on seeing Werner join the Klopp revolution at Anfield.

Should Liverpool make Timo Werner a priority?

Yes Vote No Vote

Whether the Reds need a new centre-forward is certainly up for debate given the success the club have enjoyed over the past couple of seasons, but there’s no doubting some extra firepower wouldn’t go amiss.

And judging by their reactions, he would certainly be a popular signing too.