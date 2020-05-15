In what promises to be one of the longest running transfer sagas of the summer, Timo Werner’s potential move to Liverpool is likely to be front and centre of the headlines.
The Germany international has been linked with a switch to Anfield for a number of weeks and months, with recent reports claiming that Werner is ready to join Jurgen Klopp’s side “if they pay his £52m release clause before it expires on June 15”.
The striker’s current side, RB Leipzig, return to Bundesliga action this weekend, and ahead of the match, Werner took to Twitter to post a picture of him getting ready for the game.
And eagle-eyed Liverpool fans flooded the replies section to share their thoughts on their rumoured transfer target.
A couple of Liverpool fans picked up on the fact that Werner was wearing a red training top, and insisted that he looked good in the colour.
So it seems Liverpool supporters are very keen on seeing Werner join the Klopp revolution at Anfield.
Whether the Reds need a new centre-forward is certainly up for debate given the success the club have enjoyed over the past couple of seasons, but there’s no doubting some extra firepower wouldn’t go amiss.
And judging by their reactions, he would certainly be a popular signing too.