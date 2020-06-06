Liverpool fans furious after Melissa Reddy’s contract update

In what may go down as one of the biggest twists of the summer transfer window, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is on the verge of joining Chelsea, not Liverpool.

The Germany international waxed lyrical about Jurgen Klopp and the Reds earlier this year, hailing the former as the “best coach in the world”, and that his style “might be a good fit” at Anfield.

But now, the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign him, with their Premier League rivals Chelsea reportedly agreeing a deal to lure him to Stamford Bridge.

And along with the news that Liverpool won’t be making Werner their newest signing, The Independent’s Melissa Reddy has revealed that the Merseyside club’s “priority” has been to “lock down Virgil van Dijk and Alisson for the long-term, while continuing to reward players that have delivered Champions League success and are close to ending a 30-year wait for the league title”.

After hearing Reddy’s update on why they didn’t move for Werner, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to voice their reactions.

Honestly laughing so hard rn. This is last summer just repeated. They think we’re stupid 🙈 — ً (@szlfc) June 4, 2020

30 years later… Liverpool’s priority this summer is to lock down both Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson… — 오프로디테™ (@Ophrodite_0719) June 4, 2020

70 mill for training complex and extensions to anfield. Just hope klopp isn’t rattled by this — Bangerfingers (@Bangerfingers) June 4, 2020

Might as well enjoy this title. Might have a world beating starting XI but our squad is as deep as a car park puddle. Watch Mancs and Chelsea nibble at our heels next year while we sweat every time Mo, Bobby, Sadio & VVD are downed by a tackle. Utter madness we won’t strengthen. — theflaskofzorro (@theflaskofzorro) June 4, 2020

Other teams lock down their stars, whilst signing fresh talent. Excuses excuses. — Red Rojo (@redrojo_) June 4, 2020

A couple of Liverpool supporters couldn’t quite believe that the Reds look like they’re heading for a second consecutive summer without spending – last year only saw them bring in Sepp van den Berg for some money, with both Adrian and Andy Lonergan arriving on free transfers.

2 seasons without spending 😹😹😹 — Vik 💎 (@LFCVik2) June 4, 2020

we dont this last summer! going two seasons and not spending is a big mistake — Ryan Keyo (Wade) (@RyanKeyo) June 4, 2020

Another couple of fans felt that the whole idea that the club snubbed the chance to sign Werner in order to renew contracts, seemed to be a way of “spinning” the story, and didn’t seem to buy it.

Just embarrassing spin tbh — #DXBKopite (@GrahamVincent18) June 4, 2020

Contract renewals instead of Werner?

Stop spinning, please. — Easy* (@easystrider71) June 4, 2020

Whilst it is true to point out the Reds have achieved considerable success over the past couple of seasons, simply avoiding refreshing the squad due to wanting to “reward” players who are already there, is just a recipe for stagnation.

Things are going great for Liverpool, with the Premier League title likely to be on its way very soon, but without new signings, the Reds risk standing still and just letting their rivals play catch-up.

It’s no surprise to see fans of the Merseyside club so frustrated.