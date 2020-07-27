Liverpool eyeing £55m raid for Steven Gerrard-like midfielder

Liverpool appear to be back in the hunt for a player that Brendan Rodgers wanted to replace Steven Gerrard back in 2013.

What’s the word?

According to FCInterNews, the Premier League champions are one of several teams keen on signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

It’s claimed that the Serie A outfit could consider a sale if his €60m (£55m) release clause is met, although the Reds haven’t yet made an official move or bid for the World Cup finalist.

They also suggest that Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of Brozovic, so with doubts over Gigi Wijnaldum’s long-term future at the club, could this be an ideal move to make?

Gerrard 2.0?

It’s interesting to learn of Liverpool’s interest in the Croatian midfielder as Rodgers tried to land him back in 2013 as Gerrard edged closer to the end of his Anfield career.

Ironically, Brozovic has actually been likened to Frank Lampard in the past due to his box-to-box abilities as he’s particularly strong in the tackle, can make late runs into the box and has an eye for goal.

This certainly bears hallmarks to the Liverpool legend himself.

Dario Simic has lauded him as “among the best in the world” in his position whilst current boss Antonio Conte believes Brozovic can become “world-class”.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season too, managing three goals and seven assists whilst averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.6 shots and 1.2 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

That merely emphasises his abilities akin to Gerrard.

Klopp can’t rest on his laurels after clinching that maiden Premier League trophy, he must continue to improve the squad and Brozovic would certainly help that big time.

