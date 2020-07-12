James Pearce gives update on Liverpool’s pursuit of an attacker

Liverpool haven’t been the all that active in the transfer window over the past 12 months.

They have only spent fees on Takumi Minamino and Sepp van der Berg over that time period, and while the Reds have been inactive, rumours haven’t stopped circulating.

Whether it’s the fanbase’s Mbappe conspiracy or flirting with Timo Werner, the one common denominator has been a new attacker.

With Werner headed to Chelsea, we’ve been left wondering what Liverpool’s next move is going to be, and James Pearce has provided the latest on the Reds’ hunt for a new attacker.

What’s been said then?

The journalist was hosting a post-match Q&A session on The Athletic after the Anfield outfit’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, and inevitably the question about Liverpool’s pursuit of a new attacker arose.

“As I’ve reported COVID-19 changed LFC’s stance on Werner. They were in the market for another elite attacker before the crisis. Now that’s not the case. The moving of AFCON has helped them,” Pearce wrote.

Resting on their laurels

Liverpool are playing a dangerous game in resting on their laurels after their first-ever Premier League win.

Retaining the title is a tough ask, and if the Reds want to do it, they should strengthen in any way possible, and one way of doing that is certainly adding depth up top.

Now, that isn’t to say that a front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino isn’t enough to lead them to back to back Premier League successes, but if an injury occurs, they don’t have that sort of star quality on the bench, and they could find themselves short.

Pearce’s update indicates that the higher-ups at the club seem to know they need a forward, and after spending so little last summer, you’d have to hope that the money is there to bring someone in. Yes, the African Cup of Nations being moved is a big help, but it’ll come around eventually, and Liverpool need to be prepared for when it does.