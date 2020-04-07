Robinson urges Liverpool to move for “outstanding” Ben White to partner VVD

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

White has impressed on loan at Leeds United in the Championship this season, making 37 starts for the league leaders under Marcelo Bielsa.

One aspect of his game that has been particularly strong is his passing, with the defender averaging 55.7 passes per match at 85.3% accuracy.

Robinson has certainly noted White’s form and has now tipped him to make the move to Premier League leaders Liverpool, dubbing him a perfect partner for Virgil Van Dijk.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, the former Tottenham Hotspur stopper said: “Liverpool will be monitoring him very closely. It is going to be very tough for Leeds to hold onto him. From a Leeds point of view, you would like to think they could hold onto him but it will be very difficult.

“Brighton will want him back and I’m told Liverpool are already looking at him – as others will. If Brighton go down it will be a certainty he goes. I can see him playing for a top-six side next season.

“He would certainly be in the frame to get a start. He has served his apprenticeships. Alongside van Dijk, he would grow in stature and it would be an outstanding partnership.”

Moving up

Despite never playing a Premier League match, White seems to have made a significant impression this term.

Playing under a coach like Bielsa, it is likely he will have learned a lot and Brighton could struggle to keep hold of him this summer as a result of his performances so far this season.

White plays with plenty of confidence and he’ll need it if he is able to make the step up and start regularly for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the like of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also competing for the role alongside van Dijk.