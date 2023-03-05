Today will represent a huge test for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Swept aside so easily by Real Madrid at Anfield a week and a half ago, they are actually in vibrant form in the Premier League.

Indeed, the Reds have are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures and have not conceded a single goal in that time.

It marks that 5-2 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's men as an anomaly but only if they don't suffer a similar fate against Manchester United.

The Red Devils are one of the most in-form and free-scoring sides around with Marcus Rashford possessing the ability to terrify and terrorise any defence he sets his eyes upon.

For a side so easily undone by the likes of Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema several days ago, they will have to be at their best.

How can Liverpool beat Man United?

Klopp has several selection dilemmas heading into today's clash with Erik ten Hag's men.

How he selects his defence will be of particular interest with so many recent clean sheets. Of course, the great Virgil van Dijk is an automatic pick but he could be paired alongside either Joel Matip or Ibrahima Konate.

There are dilemmas in midfield too where Jordan Henderson was only a substitute in the 2-0 win over Wolves.

Whether Diogo Jota keeps his place too is worth a discussion with Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino waiting in the wings.

That said, there are two players who must come out of the team if Liverpool are to boost their chances at Anfield this afternoon.

The first decision should be a no-brainer with Andy Robertson being re-called to replace Kostas Tsimikas.

In truth, the Greek full-back barely put a foot wrong in that win over Wolves. Hailed by some as their man of the match, he was "excellent" in the words of prominent Liverpool source DaveOCKOP, having assisted Mohamed Salah's goal and attempted five crosses on the night.

It was a typical Liverpool full-back's display as the £50k-per-week earner lost the ball on 18 occasions as a marker of his attempts to be creative.

He may well have made an impact but Klopp's trusty lieutenant in Robertson simply has to come back into the XI.

The same should be said of Henderson who could well replace Harvey Elliott this afternoon.

He saw a couple of first-half chances go 'awry' in the words of GOAL's Peter McVitie v Wolves, only earning a 6/10 match rating and despite his endeavour and energy, experience could be the order of the day against United.

Henderson, despite his decreasing stock, is still a reliable pair of hands for a match like this and should do a greater job of retaining possession and maintaining the tempo.

For all of Elliott's willingness to make something happen, the £40k-per-week youngster did lose possession 16 times last time out, a notably high number for a midfield player.

By comparison, Henderson has only lost possession on average nine times per match in the top flight this season.

The middle of the park has been a contentious issue this term and with a battle against the might of Casemiro in mind, is likely to be where the game is won and lost.