Liverpool fans rave over Curtis Jones after Burnley showing

Liverpool’s 100% winning record at Anfield in the league this season came to an end on Saturday, and while the Reds can’t have been too happy with the result against Burnley, the fanbase had at least one reason to be pleased.

With the league title all sewn up, Jurgen Klopp used this game as a chance to experiment with a couple of youngsters with both Curtis Jones and Neco Williams starting against the Clarets, and it was the midfielder who caught the eye.

Burnley are never an easy team to play, and if you’re a young lad their physical style can be quite daunting, but Reds supporters were very impressed with what they saw from Jones.

The 19-year-old was heavily involved in the game, having 87 touches, which is more than any Burnley player managed, and that stat looks even more impressive when you consider he was taken off in the 68th minute.

He was impressive in the middle of the park, taking three shots and making two tackles, and he came very close to netting in back to back appearances, firing just wide with a fierce shot just after the hour mark.

Unsurprisingly, social media was filled with Liverpool fans praising the teenage talent.

Curtis Jones is a phenomenon. — Joe (@JoeScouse_LFC) July 11, 2020

Curtis Jones is a brilliant player. He will definitely have an important role next season #LFC — Mister K (@SamShobowale) July 11, 2020

Man Curtis Jones’ potential is through the roof. With regular game time this kid is going to be a player. #lfc — TJS (@tommy_schultz) July 11, 2020

Irritating result but really impressed by Curtis Jones. Will be interesting to see how much play time he’ll be given next season now that Lallana is done #LFC #LIVBUR — Ivan 🏆🦁 (@IFAFIFA1996) July 11, 2020

Liverpool have reportedly been looking to bolster their midfield in the upcoming transfer window with Thiago Alcantara supposedly being a target.

Despite Thiago being a regular for one of the biggest teams in Europe, fans seem to be more than happy without him, with some going as far as to say that they don’t need him due to the emergence of Jones.

You can understand why fans would rather see an academy product come through than spending big money on a 29-year-old, and if Jones continues playing like this he could save the Reds a lot of money in their hunt for a midfielder.

i’ve changed my mind. I don’t want Thiago. Jones Looked ready — PhotonLFC (@LfcPhoton) July 11, 2020

I’m really excited about jones he’s to us what foden is for city hence why I don’t get why we would sign Thiago — Iain (@tailso1988) July 11, 2020

Curtis Jones is why Thiago won’t be signed — Rabbil | রাব্বিল 🐝🌹 (@RA_S95) July 11, 2020