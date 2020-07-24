Liverpool can land Timo Werner alternative in Victor Osimhen

For months and months, all signs pointed to Timo Werner heading to Liverpool this summer in a big-money deal.

But in the end, the Germany international penned a deal with the Reds’ Premier League rivals, Chelsea, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have missed out on a target they have been linked with for a very long time.

If the Merseyside club are still intent on bringing in a new centre-forward to Anfield, then reports touting them with a move for Lille star Victor Osimhen is a step in the right direction.

According to Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato (via Sport Witness), there have been “live meetings with the Liverpool chief scout”, and that the striker’s “agent is very close to the Liverpool CEO, who is pushing a lot for Osimhen”.

Whilst he may not be the same kind of high-profile player like Werner is, Osimhen’s achievements in Ligue 1 have shown that this is a talent who can also get to the very top of the game.

Even back when he had just signed for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, he had made an immediate impression on his coaches, with then manager Andries Jonker saying: “He has great potential in him. He is ambitious, quick and highly unpredictable, he will be a star in the future if he maintains his focus.”

And at Lille, he has absolutely backed up those claims. Before the Ligue 1 season was cancelled, he had racked up an impressive 18 goals in 38 games across all competitions, whilst also providing six assists.

Just like Werner, he can operate off the left-flank too, and that kind of attacking flexibility will surely be something Klopp will relish having at Anfield what with his exciting and fluid front three.

Averaging 3.2 shots and 0.8 key passes per game, Osimhen has led the line superbly for Lille, with his 7.14 average match rating in the league ranking him joint-14th amongst all players in the division.

So whilst Liverpool may feel a tinge of regret at missing out on Werner, they can sign a truly exciting alternative to the German in Osimhen.