Liverpool’s Timo Werner update a blessing in disguise

Linked with a switch to Liverpool for what feels like eternity, it appears Timo Werner may not be joining up at Anfield this summer after all.

Reports in recent months have suggested that the Germany international could be lured away from RB Leipzig, but it now appears that the current uncertainty surrounding football has had an impact on this potential transfer.

According to The Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp’s side have put all contract talks and recruitment plans on hold due to this ongoing situation, and that because of this, “Liverpool are not actively working on any deals to bolster and refresh their squad – and will only resume once there is clarity.”.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

For fans of the Merseyside club eager to see to their team strengthen their side, this will no doubt been as a disappointment. But it could be a major blessing in disguise for those already at Anfield.

Whilst not making new signings can be seen as standing still, or even taking a step backwards, in Liverpool’s case, the sheer dominance that they have enjoyed this season in the Premier League means it is hard pressed to see where they could genuinely improve.

If anything, a big-money, high-profile move for a forward like Werner would only serve to hinder the kind of momentum and chemistry that they have built up under Klopp. The Reds are the league’s second-top goal-scorers with 66, only behind Manchester City who have scored just a couple more.

They possess the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to form a much-vaunted front trio, and bringing the £72m-rated Werner on board just raises unnecessary issues about who to leave out and whether a change in system is needed.

Should Liverpool sign Timo Werner?

Yes Vote No Vote

It’s the kind of headache Klopp could do without, and so this almost enforced restriction on their transfer plans may actually turn out for the best for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans react to this update on ace.