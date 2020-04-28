Whilst the sporting market climate continues to be affected by the current global crisis, it looks more and more unlikely that clubs will be able to splurge on the transfer targets they had in mind this summer.

According to a recent report by Transfermarkt, player values have dropped by up to 20%, which could impact the way teams go about their summer business.

If spending big, or even at all, is not an option in the upcoming window then clubs may need to turn to their youth ranks in order to provide depth for the senior players next season.

Earlier this month it was being reported that Liverpool were close to signing Timo Werner (SPORT via Sport Witness), but in case the move cannot be completed, we have put together a list of youngsters the Reds should turn to if they’re unable to spend big this summer…