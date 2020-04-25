Liverpool fans react to Ian Doyle’s update on Willian swoop

Just how do you go about strengthening a Liverpool squad that won the Champions League last season and was cantering to the Premier League title this year?

That of course is the million dollar question, but there’s a real argument to be made that actually, the Reds just need to get more strength in depth, rather than actually splashing the cash on someone to go straight into the first-team.

And reports in recent days had suggested Chelsea winger Willian could be a potential cut-price target for Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer. But now, The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle has refuted that suggestion, insisting he is “not one of the players being considered” at this time.

After hearing Doyle’s update on their rumoured swoop for Willian, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

One Liverpool fan meanwhile outlined how Willian’s age and prospective wages meant he wouldn’t have been ideal for the club.

On a free transfer, it may be slightly short-sighted to simply turn your noses up at Willian.

After all, the Brazilian has still shown signs of being a Premier League-quality player for Chelsea, scoring seven times and providing six assists in just 37 games across all competitions.

As a squad option, it would be an incredibly shrewd piece of business, but at the same time, it’s not something Liverpool should be having sleepless nights over if they don’t sign him.