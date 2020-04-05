Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson can be Klopp’s super-sub

After enjoying a superb spell on loan at Derby County in the Championship last season, Harry Wilson may well have harboured hopes of breaking into the Liverpool first-team this year.

The 23-year-old netted an incredible 18 times and provided a further six assists as the Rams progressed to the play-offs last season, but found himself sent out on loan once again, but this time to Premier League side Bournemouth.

And whilst he hasn’t always been one of the first-names on the team-sheet with the Cherries – he has completed the full 90 minutes just four times all season across all competitions – he has ended up playing a fair amount of games (27 in total).

His record has been fairly decent too, with six goals to his name, with a couple of them coming against Tottenham, and one of them coming via a free-kick against Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City.

Speaking back in December, Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about Wilson’s abilities, and insisted that his loan move to Bournemouth was with a view to him making his name back at Anfield. He said of the £19.8m-rated ace: “Of course he can (succeed at Anfield). That’s why we loaned him, so he can make the steps. His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him, that is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear. He needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

Well with a season under his belt in the top-flight, Wilson surely now deserves a chance to make his mark at Anfield. With his ability to play both on the left and on the right, he can provide such a valuable addition to the squad. When the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane perhaps need a rest, or even when Klopp perhaps needs another option off the bench, the 23-year-old can provide that bit of extra spark and magic.

So far, it has been Divock Origi who has really laid down a marker as Klopp’s super-sub – you only have to look at last season’s Champions League final against Tottenham to see that. But if Wilson returns, he could more than take that mantle from him and become another potent threat for Klopp’s side.

