Liverpool could regret letting Yasser Larouci go

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci could be leaving the club this summer.

What’s the word?

The 19-year-old has just made two appearances for the first-team this season, with both of them coming in the FA Cup. The young left-back has been in impressive touch for the academy side however, even scoring once and setting up another in a 4-2 triumph over Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Youth League.

Now, Pearce has claimed that Larouci is set for an Anfield exit this summer, and that with him being down to the final year of his contract, he has told the club he won’t sign an extension to it and is in search of first-team football.

Pearce adds that Championship contenders Leeds and Brentford are both keen on signing the teenager.

Regret

Despite barely making a handful of appearances for the first-team, Larouci’s exit could be something Liverpool regret in the future.

Speaking after his performance against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly last summer, Jurgen Klopp said: “There is no doubt about the potential of Jadon Sancho. His speed and body control at the highest speed is his main strength. Being good in big spaces and in small spaces makes you a pretty interesting player – and that’s what Jadon is. Yasser (Larouci) our 18-year-old left-back played against one of the biggest talents in world football and did pretty well the whole night. The pitch helped a little but, but still he did really well.”

Will Liverpool regret Yasser Larouci's exit?

Yes Vote No Vote

And aside from Andy Robertson, the Reds don’t have a natural back-up to the Scotland international in that left-back position, with James Milner having to fill in.

Larouci, whilst young, could quite conceivably have been promoted to the first-team squad for next season, and been schooled into being Robertson’s eventual successor.

But instead, the Reds risk seeing one of their brightest young talents walk through the exit door this summer.