Liverpool’s £8m profit on Mamadou Sakho was clever business

Mamadou Sakho had a strange final season in red, but the club finalised a very smart sale on the Frenchman.

Sakho left Liverpool to start his new journey at Crystal Palace after being indefinitely dropped by Jurgen Klopp. The Frenchman was sent out on loan in January 2017 until the end of the campaign, before joining permanently in a £26million deal.

Liverpool originally acquired Sakho from Paris Saint Germain in 2013 and he quickly became a regular feature in the starting lineup. But like many other players Klopp inherited from Brendan Rodgers, the centre-back was eventually shown the door.

The 30-year-old made 80 appearances for the Reds and during the 2015/16 season, Sakho averaged a better pass accuracy (87.9%) than Martin Skrtel (85.3%), Dejan Lovren (84.6%), Alberto Moreno (81.3%) and Nathaniel Clyne (78.6%). But despite his strong performances across the backline, the centre-half was completely dropped from the senior squad until he eventually made his move down to London.

Sakho was controversially handed a ban after it was revealed he was using a fat-burning substance following a failed doping test. His relationship with Klopp also became seriously strained after several counts of lateness and ‘lack of respect’.

The Frenchman is now valued at just £10.8m, more than £15m less than what Liverpool offloaded him for three years ago. He has also struggled to find game time this season – featuring in just eight matches.

Absolute Steal: How much did these bargain Premier League players cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

It appears Roy Hodgson now prefers the combination of almost any other centre-back pairing, likely due to the eight goals Palace conceded and the red card picked up by Sakho in the six games he has started this campaign.

Could a move away from Selhurst Park be coming for the 30-year-old? If so, Palace will find it difficult to make back what they paid for him in 2017. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be rubbing their hands together over another Michael Edwards masterclass.