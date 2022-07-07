Liverpool's unique culture as a city known for its football, politics and production of world-famous musicians such as The Beatles would always drive famous names to Anfield. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they've managed to attract some of the biggest A-listers, too, from Avengers stars to Hip Hop royalty and members of the Homeland cast as well; it seems like everyone who's anyone is a Red.

In general, the trend seems to be that where there is a celebrity, there is a secret Liverpool fan. And, with that said, we at Football FanCast delved deeper into the ten most famous Liverpool supporters, courtesy of the Liverpool Echo.

10 Adam Woodyatt

Known for his role as Ian Beale in BBC soap Eastenders, Adam Woodyatt has been a massive Liverpool fan since childhood. He told the Liverpool Echo that his love for the side began after he watched Bob Paisley's side beat Stoke 5-3 in 1976.

The soap icon got to show off his own football skills in 2007 when a team of Eastenders stars faced off against a TV all-stars team at MK Dons' stadium, although we don't think he'll be getting a call from Jurgen Klopp anytime soon.

9 John Bishop

One of the country's most prominent comedians and arguably the biggest Liverpool fan on this list, stand-up John Bishop, is often seen watching the game at Anfield. Bishop has been a lifelong fan of the club as he was born in the city.

He even hosted a show on LFC TV called John Bishop Meets... in which he would interview players at the club.

The 56-year-old was a vocal critic of the club's former owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett, taking part in both a protest against their ownership and a celebrity-filled video criticising their running of the club.

There might be some more famous faces on this list, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a more passionate fan.

8 Millie Bobby Brown

Rising to stardom in recent years, Millie Bobby Brown - best known for her role as 'Eleven' in the Netflix show Stranger Things - is not unfamiliar to the famous red of Liverpool.

In fact, in an interview a couple of years ago, she asked people to stop associating her with the number eleven and that if they wanted to, they should instead go with the number eight as that was Gerrard's number, who she described as her "favourite soccer team player."

She told the club's website (via the Liverpool Echo) that it was her family and Gerrard that first caused her to fall in love with the team:

"My family have been big supporters and fans since I was very young.

"So I started to love them gradually and watching the games to kind of understand what everyone was doing, and my brother was a big part of that. He started telling me about Steven Gerrard when he was playing and I started falling in love. So it was a big moment in my life."

7 Mel C

Of all the Spice Girls, it feels fitting that it's Sporty Spice who supports one of the most successful clubs in English football history. Sporty Spice, or Melanie Chisholm, otherwise known as Mel C, found fame through being a member of the world-famous Spice Girls.

The group were a global sensation in the late 1990s and early 2000s, selling millions of records and attracting millions more fans.

Mel C has never hidden her love for the Reds, and she has been seen wearing the team's shirt several times while performing, most recently after the side won their sixth Champions League in 2019.

6 Damien Lewis

Another who makes his admiration for Liverpool no secret, Damien Lewis, watched on as the Reds lost the Champions League final in Kyiv in 2018 before watching them win the competition a year later in Madrid.

Lewis has had an incredibly successful acting career, first shooting to fame for his portrayal of US Army Major Richard Winters in the HBO smash hit Band of Brothers before continuing his record of starring in critically acclaimed television dramas with Homeland, for which he won a Golden Globe.

He also played Steve McQueen in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

5 Dr Dre

Now, we weren't kidding when we said Hip Hop royalty, as it doesn't get much bigger than Dr Dre. The founder of Aftermath Records and a member of NWA, Dre is responsible for some of the biggest acts in the genre's history. He found and promoted stars like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, 50 Cent, and so many more.

Including NWA, the 58-year-old has sold around 24 million albums in his career, which is a crazy achievement on its own, but if we were to include all the albums he has produced as well, that number would be so much higher.

Dre became a Liverpool fan whilst on tour in 1988. He revealed to the club's Magazine in 2011, as per SportsMole, that he had been supporting the Reds for 20 years.

4 LeBron James

As one of the greatest basketball players of all time - arguably the greatest - LeBron James is one of the most famous people on the planet, and he just so happens to be a pretty big fan of Liverpool. Oh, and he even owns a stake in the club as well.

James has had an unbelievable career in the NBA, making his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 season and going on to win four Championship titles: two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cavs and one with his current side, the LA Lakers.

He has been named the league MVP on four occasions in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013. What's even more impressive is that each year he won the championship, he was also named the MVP for those finals, demonstrating what a big game player he is.

Lebron bought a 2% stake in Liverpool back in 2011 for just £4m, reportedly reducing it to just 1% two years ago, which, with the club's current value, would still be worth an eye-watering £66m.

The 38-year-old has been seen wearing the club's merchandise on several occasions and visited Anfield in 2011, when he told the press that he was a big fan of the club.

We're sure the millions of pounds will probably help with that.

3 Daniel Craig

Known for his role as 007 for several years, the effortlessly cool Daniel Craig may play a character who works for the Secret Service, but his love for Liverpool certainly isn't tight-lipped.

The 55-year-old has had a brilliant career, starring in films such as Knives Out one and two, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and Defiance. Still, he will always be best remembered for his iconic and era-defining portrayal of Britain's suavest spy.

Craig's love of the Reds stems from his childhood growing up in the Wirral - after spending short spells living in both Chester and the city of Liverpool. He has been spotted attending games over the years and even met the team and legendary captain Steven Gerrard.

There can't be many cooler celebrities than James Bond, surely.

2 Brad Pitt

It only makes sense that one of the biggest football teams on the planet should have one of the biggest movie stars among their ranks, and that's exactly what they have with Brad Pitt.

The American superstar has starred in so many of Hollywood's greatest hits over the last three decades including, Fight Club, Seven, Troy, Inglorious Basterds, Once upon a Time in Hollywood and so many more.

The 59-year-old has been nominated for 78 awards in his career, winning 53 of them which is a shockingly high success rate, just showing his universal popularity.

His love for Liverpool was first revealed in an interview he gave for his 2011 film Moneyball in which he was asked if he had a favourite football team, to which he replied:

"I have some friends who are very close to Liverpool, so if I went another way I might be disowned."

1 Samuel L Jackson

Famous for his roles in the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, as well as saying certain words that need bleeping a few too many times - usually in Quentin Tarantino films - Samuel L. Jackson fell in love with Liverpool whilst filming The 51st State.

He's also clearly happy to let the world know who he supports, as he's been seen wearing Liverpool shirts and hats multiple times in the past, and when the club clinched the title three years ago, he made sure to let the world know about his excitement through his Twitter account.

While some might argue that Brad Pitt is the more famous of these two American actors, we think it's much harder to claim that he's cooler.

And there we have it.

We did say that they had some A-listers. Liverpool’s set of famous fans could likely rival any football club on the planet!