Liverpool’s secret weapon in European football

It’s difficult to find enough superlatives to describe Anfield on a European night, but we’re going to give it our best shot.

Real Madrid had Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United had Fergie time and Barcelona have Lionel Messi. Liverpool have Anfield.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Every club has a secret weapon behind their greatest European nights, but perhaps none are as powerful or intimidating as Anfield under the lights. Just take a look at the video down below…

Pep Guardiola, who of course witnessed his team capitulate on Merseyside in the Champions League clash back in April 2018, admitted last summer: “The motto ‘This is Anfield’ is no marketing spin. There’s something about it that you will find in no other stadium in the world.

“They score a goal and over the next five minutes you feel that you’ll receive another four. You feel small and the rival players seem to be all over you.”

Barcelona players looked defeated at half-time of their 4-0 defeat to the Reds last season, implying it was as much the pressure and intensity of the night as it was the players on the pitch that bested them, and who could forget the 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund, after which Mats Hummels hailed the stadium as “crazy” and admitted his side “got the jitters”.

Managers and players come and go, but built all the way back in 1884, Liverpool’s 136 year-old secret weapon never wavers and never gives up.

Liverpool fans have found their Andy Robertson back-up…