Pearce and Hughes name potential Liverpool departees

James Pearce and Simon Hughes have named four senior Liverpool players who could leave in the summer, during The Athletic’s The Red Agenda podcast (18th March, 37:30).

What did they say?

Due to the fact that there is no Premier League football, plenty of attention has turned towards what could be happening during the next transfer window.

During the podcast, Moore and Pearce named four players who could be set to leave Anfield in that time: “Adam Lallana, Clyne, Shaqiri. Shaqiri I think will move on. Dejan Lovren.”

Moore then added: “They’d expect to make a profit on someone like Shaqiri.”

Pearce continued by explaining: “In terms of other outgoings, I think Shaqiri’s an interesting one. In January, Liverpool rebuffed all the interest shown in him but said that they wanted him onboard for the second half of the season but would be willing to sell him in the summer for £20m, £25m.

“The fact he hasn’t really kicked a ball since and he’s had this recurring calf problem will clearly hamper their chances of getting a fee of that size for him. Lovren I think they’d be looking for about £15m for.”

Needed ruthlessness

To sell all four of these players shows a ruthlessness from Liverpool and it is one that they need if they are to stay on top, in addition to replacing those with higher quality players.

Shaqiri, for example, has managed just two Premier League starts and four substitute appearances this term, showing that he is not somebody of any real use to the club.

When looking at Dejan Lovren, it is perhaps no surprise that Jurgen Klopp’s side lost their unbeaten run when the Croatia international was in the team.

This is a squad that has supreme talent within its ranks, but there are also those who are not making enough of an impact for the club.

If Liverpool are able to offload them and reinvest any funds raised effectively, then it could put them in an even stronger position than their current one.

