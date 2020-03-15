 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react to Michael Edwards engaging in PL talks

Liverpool fans react to Michael Edwards engaging in PL talks

by Kealan Hughes share
2 minute read 15/3/2020 | 06:50am

The football season has been plunged into chaos this week and it seems that fans, journalists and even the governing bodies are unsure of how to continue after Premier League matches were postponed on Friday.

Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss plans beyond the 4th of April – when football is due to return – with a number of outcomes still possible at this time.

Liverpool have the most to lose as their first title for 30 years, which they appeared destined to win, is now very uncertain due to the entire season possibly being called off and made void.

Would you protest if the title was taken away from Liverpool?

Yes

Yes

No

No

However, Michael Edwards and Tom Werner will represent the club in those aforementioned talks, and that fills supporters with hope as Edwards has often proved effective in other aspects of his job, such as selling players for high prices like £142m Philippe Coutinho.

Whether or not he can have the influence fans hope for is yet to be seen, as West Ham’s Karen Brady has already advocated for the season to be cancelled.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

That would mean all of the parties may reach an impasse, and naturally Reds’ supporters are fearing the worst.

Many suggest it would be unfathomable to call off the competition but with no solution in sight and Euro 2020 currently getting the go-ahead, it is a matter of finding the time to play the remaining matches.

No clues: Can you name the season these iconic Liverpool images belong to?

1 of 25

Which season does this iconic Liverpool image belong to?

Here is some of the supporters’ view of the current situation.

Read here to find out about the verdict Jurgen Klopp has given regarding Liverpool’s current predicament…

Article title: Liverpool fans react to Michael Edwards engaging in PL talks

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 