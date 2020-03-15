Liverpool fans react to Michael Edwards engaging in PL talks

The football season has been plunged into chaos this week and it seems that fans, journalists and even the governing bodies are unsure of how to continue after Premier League matches were postponed on Friday.

Premier League clubs will meet on Thursday to discuss plans beyond the 4th of April – when football is due to return – with a number of outcomes still possible at this time.

Liverpool have the most to lose as their first title for 30 years, which they appeared destined to win, is now very uncertain due to the entire season possibly being called off and made void.

However, Michael Edwards and Tom Werner will represent the club in those aforementioned talks, and that fills supporters with hope as Edwards has often proved effective in other aspects of his job, such as selling players for high prices like £142m Philippe Coutinho.

Edwards will work his magic — LG🌐 (@LeoGarner_31) March 13, 2020

If Edwards is going we’ll probably be awarded for 13/14 as well — Denno (@dennisedwin99) March 13, 2020

Edwards will win it for us — George 🔴 (@SeventySixRole) March 13, 2020

If Edwards is in that meeting then we have won the league! — WogScouser (@IvakovicMarko) March 13, 2020

Whether or not he can have the influence fans hope for is yet to be seen, as West Ham’s Karen Brady has already advocated for the season to be cancelled.

That would mean all of the parties may reach an impasse, and naturally Reds’ supporters are fearing the worst.

Many suggest it would be unfathomable to call off the competition but with no solution in sight and Euro 2020 currently getting the go-ahead, it is a matter of finding the time to play the remaining matches.

Here is some of the supporters’ view of the current situation.

Couldn’t possibly void a season, postpone it I would say. — Steven Quinn (@stevengquinn1) March 13, 2020

It is what it is. Shankley was wrong and it isn’t more important than life and death. It’s a game. We have won the league hands down morally this season. Common sense has to prevail — Peter Allen (@Redpedro38) March 13, 2020

It wont be voided — RobLFC09 (@roblfc09) March 13, 2020

