Liverpool’s statistical Team of the Season

Liverpool have enjoyed a fabulous season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, a staggering 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

While they have been eliminated from the Champions League, their domestic campaign has been nothing short of brilliant; they have lost just once all season.

It seems easy, then, to pick a Team of the Season for the Reds, but WhoScored’s average ratings tell a rather different story.

In goal, of course, we have Alisson Becker, the Brazilian stopper who has been in excellent form for the club this campaign. He has 20 appearances to his name, has never been on the losing side in 2019/20, and has even registered an assist.

In defence, we have a five-man backline.

Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right-back, having starred throughout the campaign. He has an average rating of 7.3, having laid on 12 assists in the league.

There are three central defenders, and at least one of these names may surprise you. Virgil van Dijk is a shoo-in with his average rating of 7.4, and his magisterial defensive style. He completes a staggering 4.7 clearances per game, too.

The other two, though, may be a surprise. Joel Matip earns his spot with a rating of 7.33 – the fourth-highest in the squad – while he is partnered with Dejan Lovren. The Croatia international has made nine appearances but has an average rating of 7.14, beating out Joe Gomez.

At left-back, naturally, it’s Andrew Robertson. He has a rating of 7.12, has scored once and provided seven assists this season.

A two-man midfield pivot sees Jordan Henderson – captain fantastic, rating of 7.2 – partner Naby Keita. The latter may come as a shock, but he has an average rating of 7 from nine overall appearances, and outstrips the likes of Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum.

In case you were wondering why this is a 5-2-3 formation, it’s an obvious answer: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

It’s actually Mane who has the highest rating of the three – and of the squad – with 7.5, after scoring 14 goals and registering seven assists.

Salah lags just behind with 7.45 after 16 goals and six assists and Firmino is actually behind van Dijk, Matip, and Alexander-Arnold; he has a rating of 7.26, following eight goals and seven assists.

Whatever you may think of this XI, one can’t deny that it is formidable.

