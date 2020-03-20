How Liverpool’s front three works with Salah, Mane, and Firmino

Liverpool’s front three is perhaps the best in Europe.

On the chalkboard

Jurgen Klopp has an immense amount of talent to call upon, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah all sensational talents.

They have scored a staggering 49 goals between them, but why exactly does it work?

Salah leads the way in terms of goals in the league, scoring 16, while Mane has 14 and Firmino has eight. Both Mane and Firmino have seven assists, while the Egypt international has six.

They are unselfish to a fault and are able to consistently dovetail, with all of them able to operate off the flank or through the middle.

It is amazing to think that the cumulative fees of signing all three comes to £97m; Salah cost £34m, Mane cost the same amount, and Firmino cost £29m.

Salah, perhaps unsurprisingly, has the most shots per game, with 3.8, compared to Firmino’s 3 and Mane’s 2.3. He also leads the way in key passes, with 1.8 to Mane’s 1.6 and the Brazilian’s 1.3.

Mane leads the way with 1.9 dribbles, allowing him to carry the ball and run at defences before popping off a shot or a pass to his partners in attack.

In addition to that, only Salah has less than one tackle per game, with the trio consistently mucking in to help their defence.

This is an attacking trio that rests on both unselfishness and the desire to try to help their team-mates at all times.

Delicate balance

At the same time, this is a delicate balance and one has to feel that bringing in any new players would potentially unbalance the front three.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a possible move to the club but he will need to fit into the way that the Reds play up front.

Salah, Mane, and Firmino are consistently willing to swap positions, to defend, and to hand the ball off to their team-mates.

If Werner isn’t willing to do that, he will find himself on the bench pretty soon after arriving.

It is down to him but bringing him in could either take the Reds to the very next level or see their unique trio destroyed.

