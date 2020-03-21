Judging Liverpool’s season based solely on stats

Liverpool are in a holding pattern.

They will surely win the Premier League title when play resumes, but it has, for now, been suspended indefinitely.

This offers a good chance, then, to delve deep into the statistics of the season.

Of course, it would be easy to rank goals, assists, and clean sheets, but, instead, we’re going to take a look at some of the more obscure stats, and see who comes out on top.

All statistics have been sourced from Liverpool’s WhoScored page.

TOTAL TACKLES

Liverpool don’t often lose possession but when they do, it’s Trent Alexander-Arnold who is going gangbusters to win it back.

Throughout the season, he has made a total of 85 tackles, though he has won the ball back just 45 times.

Jordan Henderson is next, with 84, and he has won the play back for his side on 55 occasions; a far higher success rate than his England counterpart.

Andrew Robertson lags some way back with his 74 attempted tackles, of which 47 were successful.

MOST DISPOSSESSIONS

So this is an interesting one.

Mohamed Salah, of course, is a world-class talent and he has scored 16 goals this season in the Premier League but he is the comfortable leader in terms of losses of possession, with 55.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the rest of the forward trio, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, come second and third, with 43 and 34 respectively.

Salah, though, is out on his own – he loses the ball more often than any other Liverpool player.

CLEARANCES

Virgil van Dijk. All day long.

The Netherlands international has whacked the ball away from danger a staggering 135 times this season, more than double that of second-placed Alexander-Arnold, who has a respectable 62 to his name.

Van Dijk, of course, is known for his calm, assured defending, but he is not afraid to lump the ball away if necessary, as this amazing stat proves.

SHOTS

If you guessed Salah, you’re spot on.

He comes in with 98 total shots on goal, 11 more than Firmino and 38 more than Mane.

It isn’t surprising, given that he leads the line so well, but he isn’t averse to the odd pot-shot here and there, as he looks to potentially catch goalkeepers off guard.

You aren’t going to score if you don’t shoot, after all, and Salah is shooting plenty.

FOULS

If you were to guess this one, you’d probably be wrong.

It’s not a defender, nor is it a midfielder; it’s Mane.

The Senegal international has committed 38 fouls this season, 12 more than Henderson, and 14 more than Firmino.

Liverpool do, of course, press from the front and they need their players to be aggressive when it comes to winning the ball back.

Mane, it seems, has taken that literally.

Interestingly, van Dijk, who has been a rock at the heart of the Reds defence, has only conceded 10 fouls all season.

KEY PASSES

Liverpool are incredibly fortunate to have a quarter-back playing in their right-back role.

Alexander-Arnold is something of a crossing machine and that is reflected in the fact he has 75 key passes to his name; 28 more than Salah, and 32 more than Andrew Robertston.

He has been a cornerstone of the project Klopp is building and is vitally important to the way Liverpool play.

They wouldn’t be the same team without him.

