In order to win three major trophies and have one hand on a Premier League title, the squad must be very well-oiled. This Liverpool side is arguably one of, if not the best fans have ever seen, and everyone has played their part.

The arrival of Alisson has helped solve goalkeeping woes that stretched back years. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané are two of the world’s best attackers and haven’t once took their feet off the gas this season. But what about the others?

There are many other key ingredients that have created this Red masterpiece, here’s a list of just five who have proved themselves invaluable to the team, in more ways than one…