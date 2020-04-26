Opinion: Liverpool must follow Bob Paisley’s tactics to keep themselves on top

In an episode of The Football Show, Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness discussed Liverpool’s current stance and what needs to be done in order to ensure they maintain winning ways.

The pair were in agreement that the Reds must strengthen their current squad if they are to continue to dominate. Former Liverpool player and manager Souness has identified Jurgen Klopp’s front three as the area that needs to be bolstered.

The 66-year-old reflected on his playing days with the club and revealed some tactics instilled by Anfield hero Bob Paisley. “When I became Liverpool manager I asked Ronnie Moran whether Bob Paisley was ever happy with his lot,” Souness explained. “And he said: ‘No. He would stand there after you’ve won the league or European Cup, and when you jogged past, he [Paisley] would say: “We’ve got to keep an eye on him, his legs have gone.

“I think it’s time for a change and we can do better in this position.”‘ So even when we were being super successful, he was still looking to replace players, and that is the way big clubs operate.”

Although potentially a harsh approach to take, the general idea of the way Paisley worked is something Klopp should consider in his side. The notion of replacing Liverpool’s world class players every year is ludicrous, however the German should be constantly monitoring and assessing who can be brought in to provide depth or replace those not performing to standard.

Liverpool’s front three for example only have one tried-and-tested back up option in the form of Divock Origi. Youngsters like Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster aren’t ready to be thrown into the mix of a must-win Premier League or European clash. It takes just one lengthy injury to one of Liverpool’s forwards to land the team in very hot water.

The addition of Timo Werner – who is reportedly ready to join Anfield (via Sky Sports) – could ultimately transform Klopp’s attack. Whether he opts to play all four together or alternate between the 24-year-old and Roberto Firmino, Werner will help alleviate the huge pressure when it comes to goalscoring expectations.

Even bringing in more rotational players such as Marcus Thuram (linked by Express.de via Bleacher Report) and Milot Rashica (Bild via Liverpool ECHO) will strengthen this Liverpool side massively.

After securing their sixth European title and as they look to lift their first ever Premier League trophy, the Reds will want to keep pushing forward. Another league win will be a focal point and to ensure they have the best chance of doing so, Liverpool must provide their front three with as much support as possible and not allow their starting XI to become stagnant.