Opinion: Liverpool must provide back up for these areas if they are to succeed

Liverpool have conquered almost everything there is to conquer over the last two seasons. European champions, Club World Cup winners and Premier League title holders-elect. Their form has been incredible but can they replicate it in the new campaign?

There’s no denying Jurgen Klopp’s side is one of the best in the world right now, but world-class means very little when ranks are stretched thin. Liverpool are just one major injury to their front three or back four away from being in a serious crisis.

Chatting with Graeme Souness on The Football Show, Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on which areas his former team must recruit in.

“I think there could be something more in reserve for the front three,” the ex-defender said. “I think Liverpool have been lucky in that the best players and most important players for Jurgen Klopp have never really suffered injury-wise, certainly big injuries.

“I just think Liverpool need more than Divock Origi as back-up for the front three when they are out, and hence why Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner.”

Carragher’s assessment is perhaps the most important thing the Merseyside outfit should be focusing on ahead of the transfer window. Whether they opt for Werner’s services or look elsewhere, new recruits are a must to support Klopp’s clinical front three.

Origi has delivered some exceptional performances over the last two seasons and was a vital part in his side’s sixth Champions League title. However, his form can be inconsistent and he is not of the same calibre as Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. If the Belgian had to step in and cover a lengthy injury, he would likely struggle to cope with the pressure.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones are at Klopp’s disposal, but aren’t tried-and-tested in the Premier League. The youths have a way to go before they can be relied on as adequate cover for Liverpool’s £280million-rated attack. Even latest addition Takumi Minamino has barely had any game time this season and would be out of his depth if he was required to step up.

Carragher continued: “Can there be more back-up if something happens? Certainly with Andy Robertson at left-back, probably the only recognised left-back at the club.”

Indeed, the Scotsman is the only registered first team left-back by nature. The U23s have seen prospects Adam Lewis and Yasser Larouci be called up to feature in this campaign’s EFL Cup and FA Cup competitions but the duo are a while off from any Premier League action.

Liverpool do have the evergreen, versatile James Milner who performed well at left-back when called upon in 2016/17, but the club needs a natural defender to rely on. If Robertson was to be ruled out for any reason, options are extremely limited for who could plug the gap and put in performances of the Scot’s calibre.

“So certainly for me, a strong understudy to Andrew Robertson, and certainly someone who is really going to push that front three,” Carragher concluded. “I think they certainly need to spend big to keep them ahead of the pack.”