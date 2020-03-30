 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Liverpool fans react to link with Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool fans react to link with Ousmane Dembele

by Jack Saville @JackSaville_ share
2 minute read 30/3/2020 | 09:00pm

Liverpool’s forward trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah is one of the best in world football but there is a distinct lack of depth beyond those revered talents.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri are both capable of slotting into some of the forward positions, though neither player has managed to convince on a consistent basis.

The fundamental issue is that Mane, Firmino and Salah are verging on irreplaceable, but the club cannot let that feeling dictate their transfer strategy.

Who said it: Klopp or Thanos?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 19

"I was a fighting machine with a will of iron."

Jurgen Klopp’s squad is crying out for the addition of a versatile attacking player who can seamlessly slot into at least two roles in the forward line, and a recent report from Spain suggests the Reds have identified a player who could fit that profile.

Indeed, according to Sport, Klopp is a huge admirer of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, with the Frenchman’s form during his one-year spell with Borussia Dortmund particularly catching the eye.

The same report claims the club are considering a proposal worth €90m (£80m) to submit to the Catalan giants.

Should Liverpool sign Dembele for £80m?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And the supporters were relatively divided after hearing the news.

Some fans believe that the player is too injury prone to justify a fee of £80m, while others are eager to see the mooted deal go through.

Here’s what the Reds faithful have had to say…

Article title: Liverpool fans react to link with Ousmane Dembele

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 