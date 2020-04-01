Jose Enrique delivers verdict on Liverpool’s link with Dembele

Liverpool may have one of the most revered forward tridents in world football but they are lacking strength in depth in that area.

Jurgen Klopp will be acutely aware of the fact that an injury to Sadio Mane, Mo Salah or Roberto Firmino has the potential to have a detrimental impact on the Reds’ form, so the arrival of a versatile attacking player may well be on his agenda when the window reopens for business.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that the club have been linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

Indeed, according to Spanish media outlet Sport, Klopp was a huge admirer of the form the Frenchman showed during his one season at Borussia Dortmund, and he considers him to be an ideal reinforcement for his attack.

The club are willing to offer €90m (£80m) for his services.

In response to the rumour, former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique gave his endorsement for the deal via his Instagram account.

That Enrique has alluded to Dembele’s focus is pertinent here.

The speedster’s attitude has been called into question by Liverpool legend Luis Suarez, who has said he “needs to focus more and be more serious in some ways”.

Dembele or Sancho?

£80m Dembele deal Vote £100m Sancho deal Vote

Issues with excessive gaming and arriving late to team meetings and training sessions have clouded his time at the Nou Camp, so there’s no doubt it would be a risk to bring him to Anfield.

Despite those potential reservations, though, it seems that Enrique is eager to see a deal go through.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a bargain swoop for serial trophy winner…