Overhyped Mario Balotelli plummeted 76% in value whilst at Liverpool

Lately, Liverpool have led the line with their impressive signings, but they haven’t always had such an accurate eye for business.

After the departure of Luis Suarez, Brendan Rodgers desperately tried to pave over the cracks by panic signing in the summer. Along with Rickie Lambert came the highly anticipated Mario Balotelli.

The striker joined the Merseyside outfit from AC Milan for £16million – an amount that looked a bargain considering his recent form. Balotelli enjoyed a season-and-a-half with the Italians, scoring 33 goals in 77 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

However, despite his impressive pedigree, Balotelli failed to impress for Liverpool and saw his market value plummet by a startling 76% – but what caused such a dramatic drop?

Lacklustre performances

Balotelli didn’t even come close to making the desired impact at Anfield. The Italian only managed to muster up four goals in 28 appearances in red. Not only was his composure poor in front of goal, he also failed to register any assists during his spell with Liverpool.

Balotelli has flirted with nine clubs so far, and aside from the two senior matches played for FC Lumezanne, his Liverpool era is his most disappointing.

Attitude issues

The 29-year-old has been sent off seven times in his career and is well-known for his mishaps whilst at Manchester City. The most famous incident was his bust-up with Roberto Mancini.

Balotelli carried this reckless behaviour with him to Anfield, after he was subject to an FA investigation following an alleged racist Instagram post. The Italian also controversially took a penalty against Besiktas in 2015 despite Daniel Sturridge and vice-captain Jordan Henderson protesting.

‘Unmanageable’

Balotelli was far from a favourite of Steven Gerrard’s. As revealed in his 2015 autobiography, the former Reds skipper branded him ‘unmanageable’.

Although he recognised Balotelli’s potential, Gerrard had a lot of negative things to say. “His demeanour was very poor,” ‘My Story’ reads. “He is very talented with the potential to be world class, but he’ll never get there because of his mentality and the people around him. Balotelli’s always late, he always wants attention.”

With a Liverpool career to forget and failing to win over the approval of one of England’s biggest talents, it’s no surprise the club offloaded Balotelli after just two seasons.