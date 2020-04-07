Paul Robinson urges Liverpool to move for Adama Traore

Former England number one goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Liverpool to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Traore has been outstanding for Wolves this season scoring four goals and providing seven assists and his club have reportedly placed a £70m price tag on the Spaniard as a result.

His form has been certainly been noticed by Robinson, who described the attacker as one of the most improved players he has seen in the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man also urged Premier League leaders Liverpool to move for the former Barcelona player.

“I think it is somebody Liverpool will be looking at anyway,” he told Football Insider.

“Traore has had an outstanding season. I do not think anybody has improved in the Premier League like he has – so visibly.

“From running down blind alleys with no end product to scoring goals, finding intelligent passes and consistently delivering end product with his unbelievable speed. He is causing defenders all sorts of problems. Nobody knows whether to drop off or come tight because either way he gets past you.

“His development as a player and an athlete has been great to watch. I can see Liverpool signing him.”

Options

Traore is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors come the summer following his incredible season in the Midlands, with Liverpool one potential location.

The Reds have though built their side around a front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, which means it could be very difficult for Traore get game time.

However, should Liverpool ever choose to cash in on one of their stars, Traore would present the ideal replacement and could fit in well in Jurgen Klopp’s team.