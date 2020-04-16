PFA Awards: A look back at Mohamed Salah’s incredible first season at Anfield

Mohamed Salah is widely considered to be one of the best players in the world.

In summer 2017, the Egyptian returned to England for a second spell the Premier League with Liverpool, adapting his game to suit Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity management style. After his underwhelming stint at Chelsea in 2014/15, the winger had a number of doubters on his case ahead of the new campaign.

To say he proved them wrong would be an understatement.

Salah's been shortlisted for the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for March.

Salah took the Premier League by storm, contributing to six goals (four goals, two assists) in his first six games. In November, the Egyptian scored seven goals in four games, leading to his first PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award.

He continued to deliver for The Reds, registering five goals and three assists in seven games in a jam-packed December, again picking up the Fans’ Player of the Month award.

His efforts helped keep Liverpool in the driving seat for a top four finish and ultimately a place in the following season’s Champions League. Salah finished the 2017/18 Premier League campaign with a record-breaking 32 goals – the most by any player for a 38-game season – and subsequently received the Golden Boot.

🇪🇬 @MoSalah in the @PremierLeague: 🏟 72 Games

⚽ 50 Goals

🎯 21 Assists 🏆 PL Player of the Season

🏆 PL Golden Boot

🏆 PFA PL Team of the Year 🥇 5x PFA Player of the Month

🥇 3x PL Player of the Month 👑 The Egyptian King. pic.twitter.com/njcCrqq49E — S P O R F (At 🏠) (@Sporf) January 19, 2019

The individual awards did not stop there, with Salah being named the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year, as well as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, the Football Supporters’ Federation Payer of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season.

Today we met @MoSalah at @LFC to present him his @PFA @BristolStMotors Fans' Player of the Month Award for April.

