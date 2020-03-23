Liverpool fans react to Philippe Coutinho’s comment

Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he should not have left Liverpool, according to The Mirror.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona, but it has been suggested that the Bavarian giants are not willing to pay the fee required to sign him permanently.

It is safe to say that the Brazilian’s admission has caught the attention of Liverpool fans and got them talking about him once again.

Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he should never have left #LFC and that his career has stalled since making the ‘dream’ £142 million transfer to Barcelona in January 2018. 👀 🗞 @MirrorFootball pic.twitter.com/m73lfyn6R6 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 22, 2020

There are various responses to his admission, but the general consensus is that he should not have left Anfield in the first place, with one fan saying “at least now all the Liverpool players have learnt the grass isn’t always greener on the other side”.

The now-27-year-old was with the club between 2013 and 2018, amassing a total of 201 games, scoring 54 goals and assisting another 45.

No clues: Can you name the season these iconic Liverpool images belong to?

1 of 25 Which season does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 1995/96 1996/97 1994/95 1993/94

Since leaving, he has played 76 and 32 games for Barcelona and Bayern respectively, recording a combined total of 30 goals and 19 assists.

“Phillipe Coutinho” the player that Klopp built — Eric Wright (@windbreaker1979) March 22, 2020

If he had decided to leave five years prior to klopp’s arrival no one could fault him.

But he had a front row seat to the revolution and still bolted. — Errol Johnson (@ErrolJohnson18) March 22, 2020

One word IDIOT🤪 — ChrisB⚽️ (@ChrisBr04419933) March 22, 2020

Such a shame to see him waste last couple years of his career because of greed. At least now all the Liverpool players have learnt they grass isn’t always greener on the otherside’ #YNWA https://t.co/2HAgLVY1gd — IG: AlbertinoLFC (@AlbertinoLfc) March 22, 2020

However, there are some fans who don’t think that he should still be a topic of conversation for those who follow Liverpool.

It has now been over two years since the Brazilian departed, in which time they have won the Champions League and are on the verge of winning the Premier League, whenever the suspension comes to an end.

Would you take Coutinho back?

Yes Vote No Vote

In addition, the funds raised from his sale have helped bring in Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, so the feeling is that there is really no need to continue the resentment held towards him.

why are we still talking about him — siDi (@mohammedsidi) March 23, 2020

We all know that’ll be the only regret of his footballing career. Can we move on now, please! — LEO (@horpzy_21167) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, FFC writers have given their verdicts on whether Liverpool should sign their defensive target.