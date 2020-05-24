Played at Anfield? The Liverpool FC Wiki Bio [Quiz]

Liverpool have had some incredible players that have donned the famous Reds shirt; however, can you identify them from just a simple wikipedia screen grab of their career?

We have looked back over the past 25 years and collated 15 ex-LFC players that have graced the Anfield turf at one time or another throughout their respective footballing career.

So can you spot your Sean Dundees from your Bruno Cheyrou, or your Luis Garcias from your Javier Mascherano? This quiz will separate the men from the boys.