Premier League fans fuming with Jurgen Klopp and Andy Robertson

With the league title all sewn up, one would imagine that Liverpool might take their foot off the gas for the remaining few games of the season.

While the Reds weren’t at their brilliant best during the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday, the desire to win was still as strong as ever.

Unfortunately, that manifested itself in quite a negative way after the final whistle at Anfield as Andy Robertson was caught on camera giving the referee a dressing down, using some rather colourful language while lambasting the official.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

With no crowd in the stadium, it was very easy to hear exactly what the Scot thought of David Coote’s performance on Saturday, and it’s fair to say that he wasn’t full of praise for him.

Robertson was clearly aggrieved that his side didn’t get a penalty in the second half, and he let his emotions get the better of him.

Understandably, the wider footballing world has taken issue with Robertson’s behaviour, with many calling for him to be banned, while others branded him as disrespectful.

The critics certainly have a point.

Football is an emotive sport, especially at the top level, but Liverpool have already won the league, and while this sort of reaction may have been slightly more justified had Coote’s failure to award the Reds a penalty have cost them the title, Roberston’s tirade just came across as immature and over the top on this occasion.

Should have got a post match red card – disgraceful — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) July 12, 2020

50 game ban each and take the title off them — Lewis Toby PT (@LewisToby) July 12, 2020

Completely disrespectful to officials. — StevenC (@SteC9911) July 12, 2020

Yes, I understand the frustration but you don’t talk to referees like that. — Liam😁 (@alloverarsenal) July 12, 2020

Yes they should. Not good for the children watching, they should be role models — dan (@danwba2004) July 12, 2020

The left-back wasn’t the only man to confront the officials after the game.

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

The clip also shows Jurgen Klopp having a word with the referee, and while he kept his cool more than Robertson did, some viewers still weren’t happy to see the German talking to the officials, with many pointing towards other managers who’ve received sanctions for similar behaviour.

Yeah 🤷‍♂‍ poch got banned for 2 games for the exact same thing — Thfcjoey (@lilywhitescoys) July 12, 2020

Without doubt….I’m seem to remember Carlo Ancellloti getting a red card for doing the same. But because it’s Klopp that’s ok. — David McBride (@davemc45) July 12, 2020