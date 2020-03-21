Liverpool could set astonishing record if the Premier League resumes

Liverpool could set an astonishing record if the Premier League is able to resume this season.

It is, of course, currently suspended, with the Reds 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. Only the Citizens can possibly stop Jurgen Klopp’s men winning the league but that would take a remarkable collapse from the Reds.

Were the season to be completed, they would surely blow the competition away in terms of their points tally.

They have, thus far, averaged 2.8 points per game from 29 games. Were that to be continued for the remainder of the campaign, they would end the season with a staggering 107 points.

That is a record tally, beating Manchester City’s by seven points, or two wins and a draw.

Indeed, the Reds have been in absolutely sensational form throughout the season, dropping points just twice, in a draw with Manchester United and a shock defeat to Watford.

Are Liverpool the greatest Premier League team ever?

They have also scored 66 goals this campaign and conceded 21. They have scored, thus, at a rate of 2.2 goals per game, while conceding at a rate of 0.7 goals per game.

Were they to keep that up, they would score 20.4 more goals – rounded down to 20 – taking their tally to 86, while conceding 6.51 more, rounded up to seven. That would mean they concede 28 goals and leave them with a goal difference of 58.

Funnily enough, Liverpool actually bested that last season, as they scored 88 goals and conceded 22, leaving them with a goal difference of 67. City, who won the title, had 72.

Clearly, this is a phenomenal Liverpool team and, if the season is able to resume, they may well go down in the pantheon of all-time great Premier League winners.

In terms of their points tally, they are likely to be the very, very best and set a record that may never be broken.

