Liverpool’s destiny became clear back in November.

The Reds are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and are just inches away from winning the currently suspended Premier League title.

Before the clash with Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield, though, the Reds were only five points clear of second-placed Leicester City as they welcomed last season’s champions to Merseyside.

They destroyed them and subsequently moved nine points clear of Guardiola and his players, and eight clear of Leicester.

It was a genuinely brilliant attacking performance throughout, as Jurgen Klopp and his red machine dismantled their opponents at home.

The stats may paint a rather different picture; per BBC Sport, City had more of the ball, more shots, and more corners.

But the finishing from the Reds was sublime.

Goals from Fabinho – a stunning long-range strike – and Mohamed Salah – a bullet header after a pinpoint Andrew Robertson cross – gave the Reds a 2-0 lead within 13 minutes.

Thereafter, Alisson Becker denied Sergio Aguero before Sadio Mane, in the second half, made it 3-0 with a diving header from Jordan Henderson’s superb cross to the back post.

Bernardo Silva scored to give City a consolation before Kyle Walker headed a late chance over the bar and that was that.

A roar greeted the final whistle, with Liverpool’s fans aware a decisive blow had been struck.

Throughout the game, the Reds were a genuine menace, impossible to defend against in the way they poured forward in numbers.

They had three clear chances and scored them all – one has to wonder, actually, if Fabinho’s shot even counts as a chance, given how far out he was – and then defended resolutely to keep their opponents out.

It was their season in a microcosm; brilliant finishing allied with steely industry in defence and in midfield, with City unable to do anything to stop them.

It was also the day it became clear that City, and, indeed, the rest of the league, had next to no chance of denying Klopp’s men the title for the first time in 30 years.

