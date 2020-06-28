Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Brendan Rodgers’ stint as Liverpool boss?

With Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side currently sat third in the Premier League table, his reputation among English football fans has rarely been higher.

However, looking back to his 2013-14 season with Liverpool and Rodgers was held in similarly high regard.

Arriving at Anfield following an impressive spell at Swansea City, where he made his name for an attractive brand of passing and attacking football, Rodgers spell had its up and downs.

While the Northern Irishman certainly oversaw the signings of players that never quite worked out, he also helped develop the likes of Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho, as well as bringing Roberto Firmino to the club.

Rodgers also took Liverpool to within a few results of the Premier League title, having built an exciting side around Luis Suarez.

Here, we look back on Rodgers’ stint as the manager of Liverpool and see how much of his tumultuous reign fans and observers can remember.