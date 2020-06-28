Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Rafa Benitez’s stint as Liverpool boss?

Arriving at Liverpool at the end of an underwhelming period for the club, Benitez famously won the Champions League with the club in his first season.

However, his stint at Anfield was not without its disappointment, with the Spaniard never quite being able to take the next step and win the league as Liverpool boss.

Under his management, Liverpool brought in a number of hugely talented players including Javier Mascherano, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres, and with that in mind it is easy to see why some feel he had some unfinished business at the club.

Since leaving the club he has had mixed levels of success, with his best spell perhaps coming back on English shores with Newcastle United.

As Liverpool celebrate their first title in 30 years and first-ever Premier League trophy, we look back on one of the nearly men and see how much you can remember about his reign at the club.