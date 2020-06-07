Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season?

It would’ve been so typical for Liverpool if the decision was made to null and void the current Premier League season.

Their 30-year wait for a league title was on course to be ended in the most amazing fashion before football was postponed and there was endless debate over whether they should still be handed the title or not, even if the 19/20 season wasn’t given the green light to resume.

But they will now have a shot at getting the two wins they need to fairly and squarely end their wait for a Premier League crown, as football prepares to return in England from the middle of June.

But before we get to that point, what do Liverpool fans remember of their club’s 19/20 season so far? It’s been three months since a ball was last kicked, which makes this quiz much harder than it looks…