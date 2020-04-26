 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Jurgen Klopp vs Thanos: who said it?

by Mr. C share
26/4/2020 | 07:51pm

There are few football managers that offer the kind of soundbites that charismatic Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has produced. His inspiring quotes could motivate any team, any workforce, for that matter, such is the power within the words he delivers.

Occasionally he does go off-piste with his analogies that leave you scratching your head. Whilst there is undoubtedly plenty of method behind some of the madness of these quotes, you do wonder at times whether these words have come from the fictional supervillain, Thanos, as opposed to Klopp.

In the latest of our Liverpool quizzes we have decided to do something different and go with a ‘Who said it – Klopp or Thanos?’

1 of 19

"I was a fighting machine with a will of iron."

