Quiz: Liverpool Football Club’s Ultimate Academy Quiz

Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen are just some of the star names to have emerged from Liverpool Football Club’s prize youth academy over the years.

The production line continues to deliver at Kirkby, with Trent Alexander-Arnold a leading light in recent years; however, this season has shown the Anfield faithful there are plenty more academy talents vying for the first team, with the likes Curtis Jones proving that the transition will be relatively seamless.

So how well do you know the Academy? We have put together a little quiz together to test your knowledge and see if you know your David Thompson’s from your Jon Ostemobor.

Good luck…