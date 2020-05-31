Quiz: Name Liverpool’s top league goalscorer for every Premier League season

Liverpool can boast a rich history in having world-class goalscorers on the books.

In the Premier League era especially, they’ve has the pleasure of watching some of the biggest and best goalscorers to grace these shores.

At the moment, they have arguably one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino striking fear into almost every defence each weekend.

But can Liverpool fans remember who finished as the Reds’ top scorer in every Premier League season to date?

We’ve put together the below quiz to really test your Kop knowledge. Good luck!