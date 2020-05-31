 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Liverpool News
Quiz: Name Liverpool’s top league goalscorer for every Premier League season

Quiz: Name Liverpool’s top league goalscorer for every Premier League season

by James Jones @ByJamesJones share
31/5/2020 | 07:40pm

Liverpool can boast a rich history in having world-class goalscorers on the books.

In the Premier League era especially, they’ve has the pleasure of watching some of the biggest and best goalscorers to grace these shores.

At the moment, they have arguably one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino striking fear into almost every defence each weekend.

But can Liverpool fans remember who finished as the Reds’ top scorer in every Premier League season to date?

We’ve put together the below quiz to really test your Kop knowledge. Good luck!

1 of 23

Who was Liverpool's top scorer in the 1992/93 season?

Article title: Quiz: Name Liverpool’s top league goalscorer for every Premier League season

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 