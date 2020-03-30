Jose Enrique hints Liverpool should re-sign Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling’s move from Liverpool to Manchester City was one of the most acrimonious transfer stories in modern Premier League history.

The vociferous booing that can be heard reverberating around Anfield on his annual visit to his former club audibly reflects a feeling of betrayal that surrounded his move to Manchester City.

Despite the animosity shown by the Reds faithful towards Sterling in recent years, the England international recently spoke of his appreciation for the club who enabled him to forge his astronomical reputation in the game.

Who said it: Klopp or Thanos?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 "I was a fighting machine with a will of iron." Klopp Thanos

Speaking via the Instagram account of his representatives Colossal Sports Management (via Sky Sports) Sterling said: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you, I love Liverpool.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart, do you know what I mean?

“It’s a team that (has) done a lot for me growing up.”

And those comments have piqued the interest of former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique.

The Spaniard has never shied away from his affiliation with the Merseyside giants on social media, and he has been quick to comment on the recent comments from Man City’s talisman.

A return of 89 goals and 72 assists in 230 appearances for the current Premier League champions proves that Enrique is well within his rights to label Sterling as one of the best in world football.

Valued at £120m by Transfermarkt, the growing rivalry between City and Liverpool is not the only obstacle preventing a sensational return from happening, but Enrique seems to be an advocate of a potential swoop.

Would Sterling be welcome back at Liverpool?

Yes Vote No Vote

Regardless of how they feel about Sterling, though, Liverpool fans are unlikely to be holding their breath over a potential transfer.