Pearce offers theory on Sterling’s recent Liverpool quotes

Rumours linking Manchester City star Raheem Sterling with a move to Liverpool have been firmly quashed by James Pearce.

What’s the word?

Indeed, the highly respected journalist has rubbished the prospect of Sterling making a stunning return to Anfield.

City’s talisman recently claimed that Liverpool are “always in my heart”, a quote which preceded a transfer story from L’Equipe.

The French media outlet suggested there was a possibility that Sterling could return to Liverpool amid Real Madrid’s interest in Sadio Mane, but Pearce has staunchly denied any truth in those rumours.

Writing in an article published on The Athletic, the former Liverpool Echo journalist confirmed a Liverpool deal for Sterling is “a non-starter on every possible level,” before offering a theory on why the England international spoke of his admiration for his former club.

“Maybe Sterling regrets the way he handled his exit and is just trying to build bridges and show his appreciation for the club who launched his professional career. He has previously talked about how his young daughter Melody remains a Liverpool fan and sings Mohamed Salah’s “Egyptian king” chant around the house.”

Building bridges

Following years of tension and vociferous booing, underpinned by strong feelings of animosity, it is little surprise that Sterling is trying to build bridges with Liverpool supporters, as Pearce suggests.

With the benefit of hindsight and years to mull over how his exit materialised, it’s only natural that the 25-year-old forward may feel a touch regretful over how the relationship became so strained.

After all, he enjoyed a stunning emergence at the club and rapidly established himself as a genuine fan favourite among the Anfield faithful, and memories of his time under Brendan Rodgers, working in tandem with the likes of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge in attack, will ultimately have a special place in his heart.

Perhaps in time the Reds faithful can learn to forgive him for the manner in which he departed.