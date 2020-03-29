Verdict: Should Liverpool accept Raheem Sterling?

Former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling refused to rule out a move back to Anfield, during a Q&A on Colossal Sports Management’s Instagram page, via The Mirror.

The Manchester City ace was asked explicitly if he would ever go back there, to which he spoke about his enduring love for the club that provided him with his breakthrough into the Premier League.

It is highly unlikely that a move could materialise, due to the fact that he currently plies his trade for Liverpool’s biggest rivals for the league title.

However, this does pose an intriguing question about whether it would be a worthwhile transfer for the Reds to complete, should the opportunity ever arise.

Sterling is undoubtedly a talented player, who has improved under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage, but Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at his disposal – not to mention the fact that Sterling is hardly the most popular figure at Anfield.

With all of this in mind, FFC writers have given their verdicts on whether Liverpool would benefit from bringing him back.

Charles Jones

“I’m not sure Liverpool should ever think about bringing Sterling back to the club.

“The winger would certainly cost a bomb due to how important he is to their biggest title rivals, and even if he came in, would you put him in the side ahead of Mane or Salah?

“The pair shared the Golden Boot last season for a reason, because they’re two of the best attackers in the league, and if Sterling came in I’d only envisage him rotting on the bench.

“It would be nice to get one over Man City and be able to welcome the wide man back to the club where he made his name, but Liverpool have moved on from Sterling and they shouldn’t look back.”

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Matt Dawson

“You have to take Sterling’s comments with a pinch of salt here because a move to Liverpool is very unlikely. That being said, if there was a possibility of signing him they’d be foolish to do so. Not only would it upset Joe Gomez, a player who clashed quite famously with the winger last year, but they don’t need him.

“Liverpool already possess Mane on the left flank, a man who won the Premier League Golden Boot last term and their front three is pretty much nailed down. Valued at £144m, it would be a colossal transfer if they did prise him away from the Citizens. In short, Liverpool could do with some players who are happy to play second fiddle. They already have the armoury capable of winning Champions Leagues – now they need the depth to go on to even better things.”

Jonathan Radcliffe

“Yes, Sterling’s exit from Liverpool was far from cordial, but you only have to see what he has done at Manchester City to admit that the Reds would be a better side with him in it. He has at least 10 goals in the last three league campaigns, and at least 10 assists in three of the last four, whilst he already has over 50 caps for England at the age of just 25.

“Pep Guardiola has made him a better player, and he is now one of the best on the planet. There is next to no chance of it happening, of course, but Jurgen Klopp should pounce if the opportunity ever were to arise.”

Danny Lewis

“Under the current circumstances, it wouldn’t be worth Liverpool bringing Sterling into the club, seeing as their front three is arguably the strongest area in their entire squad. However, Mane has been linked with a £140m move to Real Madrid by The Mirror, so if a big move like this was to materialise, the situation would change rapidly and could make Sterling seem like a lucrative prospect for the Reds.

“Considering he has also played 14 games as a central striker for City, scoring eight goals and assisting a further four, he could also offer an intriguing answer through the middle if anything happened with Roberto Firmino.

“This would not be very popular, but at 25 years old, he definitely has the potential to be someone that Liverpool could use.”

